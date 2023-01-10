India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The show is coming to an end this weekend where the finale of the show will take place.

In the last episode, finally the show got its top 5 contestants of the show and soon the winner will be announced.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the top 5 contestants and asked them what was challenging in the show and which was the toughest episode for them to shoot.

How do you feel being in the top 5 contestants of the show?

Our family, mentors and dance guru's are happy for us. We are doing so much hard work and everyone is proud of us.

How challenging was this process to reach over here?

When we came to the audition there were 100 contestants and the judges had given them batches when they were selected, the toughest time was when we had to get selected in top 12 in mega auditions, it was crazy as everyone was good and now when we have made we have seen so many ups and downs, because most of the times we are scored and then we come in the elimination round so it's been very challenging.

Which was the toughest performance for you?

For us it was the race to the finale as we all were wondering who would make it to top 5 contestants and someone had to get eliminated from top 6 and that was very tense and it was a toughest episode.

Well, finally the show will come to an end and the finale of the show will take place on 30th September 2023 and the winner for this season will be announced.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

