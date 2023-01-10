India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced

India's Best Dancer is one of the top most loved dance reality shows of television. The top five contestants talk about the challenges they faced and reveal their toughest episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 15:22
Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The show is coming to an end this weekend where the finale of the show will take place. 

In the last episode, finally the show got its top 5 contestants of the show and soon the winner will be announced. 

ALSO READ :India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode

TellyChakkar got in touch with the top 5 contestants and asked them what was challenging in the show and which was the toughest episode for them to shoot.

How do you feel being in the top 5 contestants of the show? 

Our family, mentors and dance guru's are happy for us. We are doing so much hard work and everyone is proud of us. 

How challenging was this process to reach over here? 

When we came to the audition there were 100 contestants and the judges had given them batches when they were selected, the toughest time was when we had to get selected in top 12 in mega auditions, it was crazy  as everyone was good and now when we have made we have seen so many ups and downs,  because most of the times we are scored and then we come in the elimination round so it's been very challenging. 

Which was the toughest performance for you? 

For us it was the race to the finale as we all were wondering who would make it to top 5 contestants and someone had to get eliminated from top 6 and that was very tense and it was a toughest episode. 

Well, finally the show will come to an end and the finale of the show will take place on 30th September  2023 and the winner for this season will be announced. 

Who do you think would be the winner  of the show? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies,  stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ :India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode


 

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty Terence Lewis Mahalaxmi Iyer Shaan Hariharan Kavita Seth Bikram Ghosh Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Kumar Sanu Raveen Tandon Sukhee Tony Kakkar Kavya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 15:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show
MUMBAI: Right now, Bigg Boss 17 is the focus of the reality television world. Beginning on October 15, 2023, Salman...
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’
MUMBAI : After complaining of severe fatigue, anxiety, and exhaustion, the actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia departed from...
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary
MUMBAI: On the birth anniversary of late legendary actor Feroz Khan, his son and actor Fardeen Khan took to Instagram...
Whoa! Meet actress who belongs to two Royal Families, started her career as a dancer and kept her marriage secret for years
MUMBAI: It is sometimes impossible for actors and celebrities to keep their private life away from the media glare. In...
OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”
MUMBAI:  Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films...
Recent Stories
Fardeen
Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hina
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show
Nimrit
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’
Kirti Nagpure
International Coffee Day: Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure shares how coffee make her daily life better
ADITYA NARYAN
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
Mishika Mishra
Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'
Rakhi
Woah! Take a look at the allegations thrown at each other by Rakhi Sawant and Tanushree Dutta