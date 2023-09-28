India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to grace the finale of the show

India's Best Dancer is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon grace the show during the finale of the show.
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The show is coming to an end this weekend where the finale of the show will take place.

In the last episode, finally the show got its top 5 contestants of the show and soon the winner will be announced.

As per sources, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon grace the show during the finale of the show.

They would be there to promote their upcoming movie “Ganapath”

They would be interacting with the judges, the contestants and host of the show.

The contestants would do a performance on Tiger’s songs.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

