India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "The Great Indian Family"

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it thumbs up.As per sources, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show
India's Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

As  per sources,  Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie The Great Indian Family"

They would be interacting with the fans, contestants and the judges of the show and would be having some fun moments with the host of the show. 

The contestants would be dancing on Vicky's movie songs. 

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

