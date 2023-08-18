India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Gurdas Maan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The new season of India's Got Talent has begun and the show has got a thumbs up from the fans and is doing well, as per sources, Gurdas Maan will be gracing the upcoming episode where he will be interacting with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.
Gurdas Maan

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talents on the show not only shock the judges but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned back with Season 10, and has gone on air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

This season, the show has broken all the records and especially a few contestants who had come for the auditions have created multiple Guinness World Records.

As per sources, Gurdas Maan will be gracing the upcoming episode where he will be interacting with the contestants, judges and  the host of the show.

He would be shocked and mesmerized with the way the contestants have been performing.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

