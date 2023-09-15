India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Neha Kakkar to grace the upcoming show

The new season of India's Got Talent has begun. The show has got a thumbs up from the fans and is doing well. As per sources, Neha Kakkar will be gracing the upcoming episode of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 17:06
INDIA'S GOT TALENT SEASON 10

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talents on the show not only shock and amuse the judges, but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they received the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned with Season 10, and has gone on-air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

ALSO READ : India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Anupam Kher to grace the upcoming episode

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their position as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

This season, the show has broken all the records and especially a few contestants who had come for the auditions have created multiple Guinness World Records.

As per sources, Neha Kakkar will be gracing the upcoming episode of the show.

She would also be having a good time with the host, judges and contestants of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see Neha Kakkar on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Anup Jalota to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

India’s Got Talent Season 9 Badshah Shilpa Shetty Kirron Kher Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show CRAZY POPPERS Arjun Bijlani Divyansh Manura TellyChakkar Neha Kakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news.While our...
Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes
MUMBAI: Sandeep Anand is a versatile Indian actor celebrated for his exceptional comedic talent. His portrayal of Sajan...
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit to be seen in Amazon Prime’s new film ‘Masoom’
MUMBAI: It was just recently that we reported that actor Digvijay Purohit will be seen in SonyLIV’s webseries ‘Tanaav 2...
Audience Perspective: Netizens are upset with Kushal Tandon’s performance in Basatein; say ‘He should stop OVERACTING’
MUMBAI:Kushal Tandon and Shivanji Joshi’s new show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has been garnering quite a good...
Fashion Face-off: Who aced the bridal look better - Parineeti Chopra or Priyanka Chopra?
MUMBAI:The most awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally took place yesterday (September 24)....
Exciting! YRF announces ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27th, Read on to know more
MUMBAI:After Pathaan and Jawan, the most awaited Bollywood film is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Now, on...
Recent Stories
Sanyogeeta
Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sandeep
Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes
Kushal Tandon
Audience Perspective: Netizens are upset with Kushal Tandon’s performance in Basatein; say ‘He should stop OVERACTING’
Katha and Viaan
AWW! Netizens go gaga over Katha and Viaan's romance ahead of their wedding in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee, can't stop adoring them
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! "During the Sushant Singh Rajput case people only knew one side of story and hence a judgment was made but she did wrong with me by not giving me the immunity in spite of being injured” - Rajveer Dey
Anupamaa
Audience Verdict: Netizens question the logic behind Samar’s death in Anupamaa!
1
From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Udaariyaan: Check out the top shows which introduced 3 leaps!