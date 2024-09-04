Indraneil Sengupta candidly spoke about the divorce from Barkha Bisht; Says 'We were extremely different...'

MUMBAI: Among the most beloved pairs in television history were Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht. The two met while filming Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha Ek Shyam and quickly became enamored with one another. The couple married on March 2, 2008, following a few years of courtship. Following a few years, Meira, Barkha and Indraneil's daughter, was born in 2011. Regretfully, in 2022 they announced their divorce for reasons that are best known to them.

After nearly three years of silence, Indraneil Sengupta, the ex-husband of Barkha Bisht, revealed his divorce from the former in a recent interview with the popular news portal. Speaking about the same subject, the actor claimed he felt compelled to set the record straight after seeing numerous hurtful and unfounded comments made about him, particularly regarding their daughter Meira.

Dismissing rumors that he had abandoned his daughter, Indraneil said, “Of late, I have been reading articles where intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react, that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed. I have been working hard to provide a good life for my child. The only reason why Meira spends more time with Barkha is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood and it's more practical that her mother guides her.”

Regarding his daughter specifically, Indraneil said that she has been the most resilient when it comes to handling his divorce from Barkha. Meira spends the same amount of time with her mother as she does, according to her devoted father, and the former couple makes sure she grows up in a loving home.

He stated, “One of the strongest people in this situation has been my daughter. She is in her teens and is a bit rebellious, but she’s mature and has handled it well. She spends around two to three days in a week with me or at times more, if Barkha is traveling. When I’m traveling, she’s either with Barkha or my parents. One day, I sat her down and explained that having loving parents is important, irrespective of whether they love each other. I told her that if anything else has changed apart from her parents not living under the same roof, I would rectify that.”

Indraneil Sengupta became more open about his plan to file for divorce from his ex-wife, Barkha Bisht. He said that as time went on, the distance between them grew because he realized how they were different from one another. Many friends and family members attempted to intervene and restore their relationship, Indraneil continued. However, it didn't work out, and in the end, they decided to part ways.

He said, “We were extremely different personalities right from the beginning. But over the years, we have become more true to ourselves and that increased the gap between us. Our perspectives on love, family, our child and work are very different. That’s when I felt I had to take this step. In my family, everyone gets cold feet when it comes to separation and divorce. When a relationship is falling apart, everyone, from well-wishers to strangers gives you advice. I appreciate their attempts to mend things.”

During the last part of the conversation, Indraneil Sengupta addressed rumors that he had moved on after his divorce from Barkha Bisht and is now dating again. For those who were unaware, he was associated with the Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, and rumors circulated that she was the reason behind his split from Barkha.

In a similar vein, Indraneil refuted all such theories and chose to move on and find another partner, that third party could never be unjustly held accountable for his prior failed marriage.

