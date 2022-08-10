Shocking! Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht head for divorce, here are other couples who separated after 10 years of marriage

MUMBAI: Indraneil and Barkha’s love story began on the sets of the popular Tv show 'Pyaar Ke Do Naam - Ek Radha Ek Shyam’. The couple gradually started dating thereafter for a few years before they tied the knot in March 2008. The couple have a 11 year old daughter Meira. Sadly the couple have reportedly been living separately for the last 2 years and now have finally announced their divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Today, lets take a look at some other celebrity couples who parted ways after 10 years of marriage.

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poori

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress married digital marketing professional Piyush in 2003, however incompatibility left cracks in their marriage. After a year of living separated the couple divorced after 19 years of marriage.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

The couple married in November 2012. Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and the couple divorced in 2021. The couple have a son together named Kavish.

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

The popular Tv couple married in 2009 and their daughter Samaira was born in 2013. However this marriage too didn't last and the couple filed for divorce in July 2018.

Resham Tipnis and Sanjeev Seth

Do Dil Ek Jaan actress Resham Tipnis, married Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sanjeev Seth married in 1993 who was 12 years older to her. Things sadly didn’t work out well in their marriage and the couple filed for divorce after 11 years of being married in 2004. She said immaturity and lack of understanding were the main reasons for their divorce.

Deepshikha Nagpal and Jeet Upendra

Actress Deepshikha married actor Jeet in 1997. The couple reportedly were incompatible and due to constant fights filed for divorce in 2007 after being separated twice.

Rajeev Paul and Delnaaz Irani

The popular couple fell in love on the sets of the Tv show Parivartan in 1993. After dating for nearly 5 years the couple tied the knot in 1998 and were one of the most adored couples on Television. However the marriage didn’t last and the couple divorced in 2012.

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Popular Tv actress Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary were married before the former entered the TV industry. The couple who married in 1998 have a daughter named Palak. Shweta accused Raja of domestic violence and the after separation in 2007, they finally got divorced in 2012.

Kiran Karmakar and Rinku Dhawan

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan tied the knot in 2002 but after 15 years of marital bliss filed for divorce in 2020.

