Inspiration! Check out Shweta Tiwari’s FITNESS REGIME

MUMBAI : Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular and gorgeous actresses in telly town. The talented lady has made a strong place for herself in showbiz.

She came into limelight after her appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. She has been receiving immense love from the audience since then and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media.

The actress is blessed with two children and she single-handedly raised them. Even at the age of 41, the actress looks completely fit and absolutely admirable. She had gained a lot of weight after the birth of her son and had an amazing weight transformation as well. She had almost 10 kgs. According to the reports, Shweta never misses her workout session. She normally works out 3-4 times a week and she regularly runs and made yoga a part of her lifestyle. On the day when Shweta does not go to the gym, she does a treadmill at home for an hour.

She also takes care of the kind of food that she eats. Along with her diet, Shweta Tiwari reportedly ensures the good health of her whole family. Hence she always includes ghee in her daily food. Ghee is pure, rich in Vitamin-A, completely harmful trans-fat free, and made of short-chain fatty acids which makes absorption of ghee in the body easier.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is known for her work in television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also won reality shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

