Inspiring! Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh's net worth as the dynamic Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics; Here’s insights!

MUMBAI: The Indian public was introduced to a new realm of entrepreneurship when an entertainment channel debuted a reality show centered around business. Viewers were drawn in by the popular show Shark Tank India, which is now enjoying great success. Shark Tank India's third season is coming back to television because to its success and positive reaction.

Regarding the panel of judges, Vineeta Singh has been a part of the program since its first season. Let's have a look at a brief overview of her earnings and wealth.

Vineeta Singh indeed rose to fame after joining Shark Tank India's judges panel and giving money to the nation's budding entrepreneurs. However, did you know that she is one of Sugar Cosmetics' co-founders? In addition to this, the businesswoman serves as the organization's CEO. This rapidly expanding beauty brand in India has expanded its reach by setting up over 35,000 branded retail stores in more than 540 cities.

Furthermore, Vineeta Singh is dedicated to developing goods for Indian women that would encourage them to generate their own ideas and begin their own entrepreneurial journeys. When it comes to her schooling, the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics attended IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. From 1987 till 2001, she attended Ram Krishna Puram and Delhi Public School.

The young woman studied in electrical engineering and graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, after finishing her 12th grade. Vineeta Singh happily took part in a few inter- and intra-university badminton competitions during her graduation. She also attended the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 2005, and for an additional two years, she participated in university badminton competitions to further display her talent. After serving as the alumni cell's leader for a year, Vineeta finished her MBA in 2007.

It's interesting to note that the judge from Shark Tank India applied for a three-month internship at Deutsche Bank in both New York and London. Here, Vineeta collaborated on multiple projects with the Strategic Equity Transactions Group in New York and the Emerging Markets Structuring Team in London. The woman was given a pre-placement at the associate level to join any of their global offices, despite the fact that she was only a summer intern.

Vineeta Singh co-founded FAB BAG, a subscription business for grooming and beauty products, prior to starting her own cosmetics line in 2015. It gives members access to a few international brands that they can sample at a reasonable cost after being recommended by well-known beauty experts.

There's no question that Vineeta Singh's well-known name and prominence came from Sugar Cosmetics. However, the businesswoman is well-known for turning down an attractive employment opportunity of Rs. 1 crore from a top investment bank to pursue her entrepreneurial ambition. Her astounding net worth is said to be Rs. 300 crores by DNA India.

Moreover, Sugar Cosmetics promotes itself as a cruelty-free makeup line catering to strong, self-reliant women who either shatter or refuse to bow down to stereotypes.

Kaushik Mukherjee is the COO and other co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. He is married to the company's CEO. The couple just celebrated 12 years of marriage. Vineeta Singh sent the love of her life a heartfelt note and shared a cute photo on social media to commemorate the important occasion.

Credit- Pinkvilla