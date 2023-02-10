Interesting! Abhinav Shukla spills the beans on why he avoids posting pictures and videos of his pregnant wife Rubina Dilaik, Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

After denying the good news for so long and hiding her baby bump, Rubina and Abhinav finally shared the good news with their fans of becoming parents soon. Now, during a Q&A session on his IG handle, Abhinav answered some questions of his fans and wrote, “I will express gratitude for my fans whenever i can.. many times a year.. but for the trollers & few critical thinkers i will reply not often, but once in few years so that you dont feel left out! So here is fuel for your soul!”

When one fan asked him why he does not post many pictures of his gorgeous pregnant wife Rubina, he said, “My support for her starts at home, at basic ground level ..there is so much i do and it is all sacred that i cant put it public domain. Its for me and her to understand and relish. That how it will be, love and care is not meant to be flashed much on social media..”

He also Added, “Well they just don't like the idea of social media. They get uncomfortable if a camera is put in their faces! Technically they are content and don't like to do anything for the camera.. Family is sacred for them and I am sensitive to understand that!”

Also Read- Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

He even answered a fans’ question on why he is not seen much on screen. He said, “Well I am on few important things. Again they can't be disclosed! But yes when the time is right, they will be announced. But having said that I agree on I am not a workaholic.. there are days I just want to camp next to a river or lake and just stare at the sky and forest! Doing nothing substantial. That's not gonna change! Sorry.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis