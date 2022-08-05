Interesting! Anil Kapoor wanted Javed Akhtar to rewrite ‘Ek Do Teen’ song for him, deets inside

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik grace The Kapil Sharma Show along with Mukti Mohan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 07:30
Interesting! Anil Kapoor wanted Javed Akhtar to rewrite ‘Ek Do Teen’ song for him, deets inside

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil compliments Anil for looking fit and congratulates him on becoming a grandfather. The comedian asks what his reaction was when he heard he's going to become a grandfather. Anil says 'I am a nana in the house and till the streets of Juhu, outside I am 5 years younger'.

Anil recalls an old incident and says that 'Ek Do Teen' song from Tezaab pictured on Madhuri was solely for her. But when he listened to it, he knew it'd be a superhit, so he requested Javed Saab to create one for him to sing in the film forcefully.

Also Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma takes a funny jibe at Anil Kapoor as the latter hugs him tightly

Meanwhile, Kapil says he has heard that Harshvardhan got the upcoming film to Anil first and asks Anil how did he get around to doing that. Anil explains the whole story behind it and how he was eventually paired with Satish. Kapil asks why Satish did not direct the film. The latter jokes because it reminds Anil of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Also Read: Hilarious! Anil Kapoor’s sassy reply to Kapil Sharma on ageing will surely make you burst into laughter

On the other hand, Satish reveals an old incident where David Dhawan told him that there's a scene he has to do with Govinda in Deewana Mastana. Anil wasn't supposed to be informed about it but he got to know. Anil decided he'll also do it with Govinda 

Credit: ETimes

Television The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Anil Kapoor Madhuri Dixit Javed Akhtar Satish Kaushik Ek Do Teen Mukti Mohan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 07:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs
MUMBAI:  'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi is the first runner up of the show while Anjali Arora is the second runner up
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game, and...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the show, lifts the trophy of the first season
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and...
Zee TV actors get emotional while sharing the best memories of their moms on Mother’s Day
MUMBAI: We all have a special bond with our mothers and the mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there...
Ritu Chaudhry Seth: Even after 20 years, I don't hesitate to do auditions
MUMBAI: Actress Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who has been a part of shows like 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Meri Awaaz...
Jaaved Jaaferi praises 'Escaype Live' director for profound understanding of emotions, psychology
MUMBAI: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his social thriller 'Escaype Live', was...
Recent Stories
Jaaved Jaaferi praises 'Escaype Live' director for profound understanding of emotions, psychology
Jaaved Jaaferi praises 'Escaype Live' director for profound understanding of emotions, psychology
Latest Video