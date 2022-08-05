Interesting! Anil Kapoor wanted Javed Akhtar to rewrite ‘Ek Do Teen’ song for him, deets inside

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil compliments Anil for looking fit and congratulates him on becoming a grandfather. The comedian asks what his reaction was when he heard he's going to become a grandfather. Anil says 'I am a nana in the house and till the streets of Juhu, outside I am 5 years younger'.

Anil recalls an old incident and says that 'Ek Do Teen' song from Tezaab pictured on Madhuri was solely for her. But when he listened to it, he knew it'd be a superhit, so he requested Javed Saab to create one for him to sing in the film forcefully.

Meanwhile, Kapil says he has heard that Harshvardhan got the upcoming film to Anil first and asks Anil how did he get around to doing that. Anil explains the whole story behind it and how he was eventually paired with Satish. Kapil asks why Satish did not direct the film. The latter jokes because it reminds Anil of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

On the other hand, Satish reveals an old incident where David Dhawan told him that there's a scene he has to do with Govinda in Deewana Mastana. Anil wasn't supposed to be informed about it but he got to know. Anil decided he'll also do it with Govinda

Credit: ETimes