INTERESTING: Anuj Sachdeva to REPLACE Raqesh Bapat in Rajan Shahi’s next also starring Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya!

MUMBAI: It was recently reported that Raqesh Bapat was supposed to be a part of Rajan Shahi’s show, which also features Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would have gone there as Anupamaa but I didn't have a fake choti at home' Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna OPENS UP on his friend's theme party, current track and more)

However, the deal fell through and the two parted ways amicably.

Now apparently, Anuj Sachdeva has been locked for the part. He will play Shaheer and Kinshuk’s elder brother on the show. Anuj, who shot to fame as Amrit Malhotra in Sabki Laadli Bebo, was last seen in a cameo in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, which wrapped up in 2019. His last proper fiction outing was Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. He was seen in a negative avatar in the show, which ended in 2016. Rajan’s show will mark his return to daily soaps after six years.

We hear that the story of this family drama is loosely inspired by the film, Om Jai Jagdish, which featured Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The shoot for the show is expected to commence on February 9.

Rajan in a statement released to the media, stated, “Yes, Raqesh Bapat will no longer be a part of the new show and it was a mutual decision taken together. Raqesh is a good friend and a great human being. However, due to some time and date issues, things couldn’t work out and we mutually decided not to work on the show together. I am looking forward to working with Raqesh in the future, maybe in some other show of ours. I wish him the very best for his future projects. I did try my best to have him on board for the upcoming show but unfortunately, it was not feasible.”

(Also Read: Google says that Anuj Sachdeva is the ‘COOLEST PERSON in the WORLD’)

CREDIT: TOI