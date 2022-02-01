INTERESTING! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat aka Samar has found a FRIEND in THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The viewers are loving the interesting twists and turns in the story.

Paras is portraying the role of Samar Shah in the show and his character has seen a lot of changes with time.

Well, we all know that Paras has become a household name for his stellar performance in the show.

We all know how our favorite celebrities always hangout out with actors and actresses of other TV shows.

In fact, some of them are best friends and have given major friendship goals.

And now, the Telly industry has got new friends in town.

Well, Paras Kalnawat has now shared a picture where he had a great time with television actresses Palak Sindhwani and Ashnoor Kaur.

Palak is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma where she is portraying the role of Sonu Bhide.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor is a popular TV actress.

The trio had recently met and seems to enjoy each other's company a lot.

Take a look:

We are sure that this trio is going to definitely give us friendship goals.

Palak became a household name for her debut show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma while Ashnoor has been a part of the television industry ever since her childhood.

She was last seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes and has done many music videos ever since then.

Paras too has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has several hit shows to his credit.

