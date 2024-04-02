Interesting! Arjit Taneja Reveals His Ideal Relationship Vision Inspired by 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, actor Arjit Taneja shares his vision for an ideal relationship, drawing inspiration from the character Amruta in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.' The love story unfolds between two contrasting characters – the optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi, Amruta ( Sriti Jha), and the worldly-wise Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja).

As Arjit envisions settling down, he expresses a desire for a real-life partner embodying the qualities of Amruta. He highlights the importance of a partner whose presence elevates every moment, adds depth to life, and offers a refreshing perspective on things.

Arjit emphasizes the significance of a positive mindset in adversity, acknowledging Amruta's character for maintaining her sense of humor even in challenging situations. He credits the writers for developing the character of Amruta so well, bringing authenticity and depth to the portrayal.

"When I think of settling down, it'll have to be someone like Amruta – someone whose perspective adds depth to my life, and someone whose refreshing take on things makes each moment memorable," says Arjit Taneja.

He appreciates Sriti Jha's portrayal of Amruta, acknowledging her contribution to the character's depth and authenticity. The character of Amruta serves as an inspiration for the qualities Arjit values in a potential life partner.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV, capturing the hearts of viewers with its compelling love story and well-developed characters.

