Interesting! Arjit Taneja Reveals His Ideal Relationship Vision Inspired by 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'

Actor Arjit Taneja shares his vision for an ideal relationship, expressing a desire for a partner with qualities akin to Amruta from 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.'
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 14:45
Arjit

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, actor Arjit Taneja shares his vision for an ideal relationship, drawing inspiration from the character Amruta in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.' The love story unfolds between two contrasting characters – the optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi, Amruta ( Sriti Jha), and the worldly-wise Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja).

As Arjit envisions settling down, he expresses a desire for a real-life partner embodying the qualities of Amruta. He highlights the importance of a partner whose presence elevates every moment, adds depth to life, and offers a refreshing perspective on things.

Arjit emphasizes the significance of a positive mindset in adversity, acknowledging Amruta's character for maintaining her sense of humor even in challenging situations. He credits the writers for developing the character of Amruta so well, bringing authenticity and depth to the portrayal.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja opens up about his character on Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery, says, "He has a little attitude but also a soft side to him and is the whole package"

"When I think of settling down, it'll have to be someone like Amruta – someone whose perspective adds depth to my life, and someone whose refreshing take on things makes each moment memorable," says Arjit Taneja.

He appreciates Sriti Jha's portrayal of Amruta, acknowledging her contribution to the character's depth and authenticity. The character of Amruta serves as an inspiration for the qualities Arjit values in a potential life partner.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' airs on Zee TV, capturing the hearts of viewers with its compelling love story and well-developed characters.

Also Read:Exclusive! Arjit Taneja on working with Sriti Jha, “while doing romantic scenes we burst out laughing since we know each other so well”

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

Entertainment Arjit Taneja Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Sriti Jha ideal relationship partner qualities positive mindset authenticity refreshing perspective settling down Love Story Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting! Tanuj Virwani spills the beans on his role in Karan Johar's Yodha; Says ‘I would love…’
MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani is currently happy in his marriage to Tanya Jacob and has a strong slate of movies planned...
Interesting! Arjit Taneja Reveals His Ideal Relationship Vision Inspired by 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, actor Arjit Taneja shares his vision for an ideal relationship, drawing inspiration...
Fascinating! Mrunal Thakur's Emotional Breakdown on 'Hi Nanna' Set Adds Depth to Film
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur shares a personal and emotionally charged experience during the filming of 'Hi Nanna,'...
Interesting! Ram Madhvani on "Aarya: Antim Vaar" Journey: Understanding Filmmaking Through the Art of Molding Clay
MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the creative force behind 'Aarya: Antim Vaar', reflects on the impactful...
Amazing! Jatin Singh Jamwal Prepares for Digital Debut with 'Jackpot'
MUMBAI: Celebrated for his roles in 'Dhhai Kilo Prem' and 'Chashni', actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is set to venture into...
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
MUMBAI: In the dynamic landscape of Bollywood, where success is often elusive, one iconic figure carved a legendary...
Recent Stories
Tanuj
Exciting! Tanuj Virwani spills the beans on his role in Karan Johar's Yodha; Says ‘I would love…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mannara
Must read! Mannara Chopra reveals how Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have forgotten her after the show ended, read on
Gautami
Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor
LEENESH MATTO
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew
Piyush
Indian Idol Season 14: Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan as the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree give a rocking performance impressing guest judge Juhi Chawla
Jhalak Dikhhla
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”