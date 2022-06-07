Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!

Read on to know how Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Ranveer Singh's shoes in Padmaavat.

Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

Recently, one of the fan clubs shared a video wherein it seemed that he is the second version of Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khalji from the film Padmaavat. He was seen very much involved with himself while doing the touch-up for his makeup.

Have a look!

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi threatens Balwinder with a knife

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

