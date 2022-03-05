Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

Read on to know how Rohit Suchanti could have been stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat.
Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram stories where he was seen flaunting and playing with a fire torch. To give a royal touch to his video, he added Padmaavat’s song, Binte Dil, wherein he was enacting Jim Sarbh.  He was having a fun time during the performance. 

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi lives.

Also read: What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

