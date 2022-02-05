What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Not only is their onscreen chemistry loved by all, but their offscreen bond also garners a lot of audience attention.

Their fans shower their love on them and often call them one of the cute couples of telly town.

Recently, Rishi aka Rohit took to his social media and shared a very funny video, wherein initially, he was seen very sad, but later, he became happy. The video shows Lakshmi stealing a lollipop from Rishi.

The duo was dressed in their reel attire. They shot the video in their vanity. The song Humko Humise Chura Lo from the film Mohabattein is being played in the background. He captioned the video as, “Lolipop chor.”

Have a look!

Well, after this upload, fans of theirs have started showering their love to them.

Don’t they look cute?

Do let us know your views.

