What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit

Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti took to his social media and shared what Lakshmi stole from him. Read the article to know more.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 19:38
What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read: OMG! Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare of Bhagyalakshmi are leaving the show for this project! Find out more!

Not only is their onscreen chemistry loved by all, but their offscreen bond also garners a lot of audience attention.

Their fans shower their love on them and often call them one of the cute couples of telly town.

Recently, Rishi aka Rohit took to his social media and shared a very funny video, wherein initially, he was seen very sad, but later, he became happy. The video shows Lakshmi stealing a lollipop from Rishi.

The duo was dressed in their reel attire. They shot the video in their vanity. The song Humko Humise Chura Lo from the film Mohabattein is being played in the background. He captioned the video as, “Lolipop chor.”

Have a look!

Also read: Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT

Well, after this upload, fans of theirs have started showering their love to them.

Don’t they look cute?

Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 19:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Vikram sees Ajit and Swaran’s picture, plans to humiliate them once again
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
FABULOUS! Sania Mirza’s acting skills leave netizens in awe of her; DEETS INSIDE
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Spy Bahu: Must Watch! Yohan impressed by Sejal’s skills and presence of mind
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
EYE PLEASING! Natasa Stankovic looks ETHEREAL in Kurta as she poses with her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. In addition to her work in film and TV shows, she...
Nima Denzongpa: Woah! Virat and Priyal become friends, Virat confused about his feelings for Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Nima Denzonga: Woah! Virat tells Nima he isn’t sure about his love for Priya
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video