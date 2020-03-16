Interesting! Check out That one secret that Drashti Dhami wants to know about Tejasswi Prakash

Drashti and Tejasswi are two well-known and loved actresses on television. In a recent interview, Drashti revealed what is the secret of Tejasswi that she would like to know.

MUMBAI : Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the serial Dill Mill Gayye but she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

The actress was also part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, where she emerged as the winner of the show.

Now, she would be seen in the upcoming web show 'Duranga' and we can't be more excited! 

She will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about the secret that she would like to know about Tejasswi Prakash and that’s when the actress said, “why there is media always around her all the time, how is that possible?”

Well, that’s a very valid point that many people do ask Tejasswi and are bewildered that the media is always around her.

Tejasswi rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 15 and whenever she steps out, the actress is being papped and is surrounded by media.

The actress at times has said that she is fed up of the media around her because at times, she wants space but they do not give her that!

Both Drashti and Tejasswi have never worked together in a project and we are sure the fans would love to see them together.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

