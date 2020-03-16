Interesting! Check out what Abhira are up to, in between shots

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges; a mysterious person Rudra gifts a rose-bouquet to Aarohi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 20:23
Interesting! Check out what Abhira are up to, in between shots

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their romance.The ausience adores their chemistry! The roles are played by the very talented, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

 Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Commendable! Manjari to take strong stand for Akshara

In this video, we see that Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod has caught Abhimanyu, aka Harshad rehearsing the lines. They both looked super adorable and this is what happens in between the shots, while shooting for the upcoming track! Take a look at their adorable video. 

Check out the video  

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

The story from here on is going to get more intriguing because Aarohi, finally gets a love interest in the show!

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges; a mysterious man, Rudra gifts a rose-bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick starts! However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil and not Rudra.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 20:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I would like to play a negative role or one similar to that of Poo in K3G: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Ashi Singh
MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with...
Amazing! Cricketer Mithali Raj’s fans are going gaga over this post; find out why
MUMBAI:  Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. Her journey inspires...
Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Pankaj Advani is a well-known personality in the sports world and enjoys a huge fan following. While he won...
Oh No! Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi, is shooting despite being unwell, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! I would love to work with Anurag Kasahyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Imtiaz Ali in the near future: Home Shanti’s Happy Ranajit on his wish list!
MUMBAI: Home Shanti is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a drama starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in...
Glam Queen! Jannat Zubair has the coolest collection of accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi
Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi
Latest Video