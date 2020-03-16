Interesting! Check out what Abhira are up to, in between shots

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their romance.The ausience adores their chemistry! The roles are played by the very talented, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this video, we see that Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod has caught Abhimanyu, aka Harshad rehearsing the lines. They both looked super adorable and this is what happens in between the shots, while shooting for the upcoming track! Take a look at their adorable video.

The story from here on is going to get more intriguing because Aarohi, finally gets a love interest in the show!

Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges; a mysterious man, Rudra gifts a rose-bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick starts! However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil and not Rudra.

