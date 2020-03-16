Interesting! Check out who is Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir's gym partner

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Krishna has been a part of the show for more than two years now, and his journey has been great.

Indeed, Krishna is winning hearts with his stellar performance as Ranbir in the show. His on-screen pair with Mugdha Chaphekar has become everyone's favourite.

We know that Krishna shares a great rapport with all his co-stars from the show, but do you know who his gym partner is.

Well, it is none other than Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of his first wife, Prachi Kohli.

Krishna took to his social media and shared a glimpse of the same!

Their chemistry is loved by all, and people do tag them as #Pranbir.

