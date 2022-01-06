Interesting! Did Tejasswi Prakash reject Ekta Kapoor’s film for Dream Girl 2?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post her stint in Bigg Boss. Not only that, she was roped in for Naagin 6, a very popular show on Colors even before the show concluded.

She is also the talk of the town for her relationship with Karan Kundraa and they’re lovingly shipped together as ‘TejRan’.

Reportedly, the stunning actress is set to make her Bollywood debut in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khuranna and this could prove to be a big break for her. Many television stars find themselves working hard to also be part of the big screen and Shehnaaz Gill too is amongst them and is all set to be part of the Salman Khan starrer, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

As per some latest reports, Tejasswi was approached for the next instalment of the film, Ragini MMS by Ekta Kapoor but as it could be a controversial subject, Tejasswi decided to reject it. But opportunity presented itself again and she auditioned for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role.

According to a source, “Tejasswi Prakash was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project.”

The source also added that the film would’ve gone on floors in June, however, since it’s being shot in North India, the pre-production of the film could begin in June.

