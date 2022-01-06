Unmissable! Tejasswi Prakash plans to do THIS if Karan Kundrra unfollowed her on social media

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story started from Bigg Boss 15 and continue to grow strong with every passing day. The duos often treat their fans with their activities on their social media accounts. The couple is often spotted together by the paps. And now Teja had recently shared a hilarious picture of them as she is seen piggybacking on Karan.

In the cute post shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen holding on to Karan Kundrra and can be seen very happy. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is seen hiding his face with his hand. She also wrote in the post that if Karan unfollows her on social media, then she will ride on him like this.

Recently, Karan was asked whether constant media glare affects his relationship with Tejasswi to which he said he is not affected at all and won't be hiding just to avoid cameras. “Having a relationship in the public eye is not difficult. It is what Tejasswi and I choose. There is a lot of attention, fans, and paps, but we (always) find our space,” he was quoted saying.

Karan is presently hosting kids' dance show Dance Deewane Juniors and Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Credit: Pinkvilla