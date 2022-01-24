INTERESTING! Even now I feel Britain is indebted to us: Vivek Oberoi on the patriotic special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will bring in an air of patriotism with contestants singing patriotic songs and saluting our freedom fighters and soldiers for their heroic contribution.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Vivek Oberoi, Sadhana Sargam, and Anuradha Paudwal to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa )

While each act left our guest - Vivek Oberoi with a feeling of pride, it was esteemed guests Santosh Kumar Pandey and Dr. Anjini Kumar Pandey who left everyone surprised with their graciousness. Santosh and Anjini belong to the fifth and sixth generation of India’s great freedom fighter - Mangal Pandey’s family.

Touched by this gesture and the wonderful performances of our talented Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants, Vivek Oberoi felt emotional and shared, “You know, when I was a teenager, my grandma used to narrate the heroic stories about how our freedom fighters fought for our country and sacrificed their lives. I had heard about Mangal Pandey, too, and I used to get really angry at the Britishers. In fact, even now I feel Britain is indebted to us. I had actually gone to Jallianwala Bagh a few years ago, too, and I could actually sense what happened there several decades ago.”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Interesting! Actresses who will be making their Bollywood debut in 2022)

CREDIT: TOI