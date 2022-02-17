Interesting! Fanaa’s Agasthaya changes his Avatar to Break off Paakhi’s engagement! Look Revealed!

MUMBAI: Because of its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show. The chemistry between Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh has a lot of fans.

Currently, on the show, we are starting to see the manic side of Agasthaya and his obsession with Paakhi is growing day by day. He has tried to kill Ishaan multiple times now, but Paakhi keeps going back to Ishaan.

Zain and Reem's Chemistry is quite palpable from the looks of the show, and the duo shares a great bond offscreen and often takes to social media to share, behind the scenes and fun banter in between shots. The duo keeps pulling pranks on each other and capturing each other in the weirdest of filters and Reem and Zain delved in another hilarious Prank battle. Take a look here :

Meanwhile, in the show, Agasthaya is trying to fill Paakhi's mind with negativity about Ishaan. Agasthaya tells Paakhi that he doesn't understand what she is doing with Ishaan. He starts getting frustrated and also screams at her.

Agasthaya is consoling Paakhi and is confident that he has won. Paakhi is asking the Universe for a sign. At the same time, the light in Agasthaya's control room goes out.

Yug is figuring out a way to get Ishaan locked in the cold storage at minus 10 degrees.

Paakhi reaches Ishaan's Hospital, Ishaan Sees Paakhi with Ayesha and goes away.

As Ishaan goes to the cold chamber to get the medicines, Paakhi goes behind him. ANd the room is locked.

Agasthaya freaks out seeing Paakhi enter and is very scared for Paakhi's life.

Agasthaya is worried that Paakhi will freeze to death.

Paakhi and Ishaan are mending in their relationship. Agasthaya is rushing to the hospital.

