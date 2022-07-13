INTERESTING! Fanaa's Reem Shaikh and Banni Chow's Ulka Gupta have a GRACEFUL SIMILARITY; Here's what

One of the best-known and most skilled actresses in the television industry is Ulka Gupta. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audiences in the tv show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Fans are loving her chemistry with Pravisht Mishra.

 

Reem Shaikh Ulka Gupta

Television's two stunning divas Ulka Gupta and Reem Shaikh have something really interesting in common. 
Talking about Reem Shaikh, she is one of television's most beautiful actresses. Her exuberant demeanour and bold fashion statements have earned her the title of a style icon. With her sexy and sensual Instagram photos, the diva is setting the bar high. The actress is now starring in Colors TV's Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan as Paakhi. Fans are applauding her performance on the show and adoring her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam. She rose to prominence in the programme Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim was also praised by viewers. As a kid actor, Reem has acted in episodes like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Kaurwaki, and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

While one of the best-known and most skilled actresses in the television industry is Ulka Gupta. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audiences in the tv show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Fans are loving her chemistry with Pravisht Mishra. The actress became well-known for her performance as the young Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani on Zee TV. She also made her Tollywood debut in the movie Andhra Pori, in which she played the lead character Prashanti. She additionally appeared in the Telugu movie Rudhramadevi. With her flawless acting abilities, she has won over admirers on shows like Saat Phere, Khelti Hai Zindagi, Aankh Micholi, and others.

Well, both the actress are Kathak Lovers and they have been learning Kathak from the same guru. Who would have thought about these graceful similarities between the two stunning divas of Television? 

