Interesting! Fanaa's Zain Imam turns photographer for this Stunning Co-star! What's brewing?

MUMBAI: Because of its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show. The chemistry between Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh has a lot of fans. The fans are eager to see how fate will bring them together. Is it going to be a fight for or against each other? Well, that was one of the early questions that people had, and it appears that fans have gotten an answer to it as well, as the show progressed.

The show has generated a lot of buzzes, and the actors are working around the clock to give the greatest performance possible. But, despite the long hours and constant promotions, the stars take out time to have fun.

Zain and Reem's Chemistry is quite palpable from the show and it looks like Zain Imam has donned a new hat apart from acting of course. And that is of a director or photographer or all in one not for a project but for a special person and that is Reem Shaikh.

Reem posted a too-hot-to-handle reel where she looks divine in a white lehenga and the reel is hot on the track 'Lahu Muh Lag Gaya' from Ram Leela,the reel is shot very artistically and fans are in love with it, take a look:

Zain is surely a multi-talented guy just like his character in 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein mar jawan'

Meanwhile, in the show, Ishaan confesses his love for Paakhi and apologizes to her and Agatshaya finds out he decides to again meddle and keep them apart by harming Ishaan's patient a kid named Ayesha who is the closest to Ishaan and who Ishaan introduces to Paakhi.

When Paakhi visits Ayesha, Agasthaya gets Ayesha's oxygen to malfunction almost causing her to die, but she is saved at the last minute by Ishaan,

Ishaan lashes out at Paakhi very loudly and asks her to go away.

When Paakhi tries to explain, Ishaan screams at her and they get into a very big fight.

Ishaan breaks off from Paakhi and tells her he doesn't want to see her ever again.

Agasthaya has something more sinister up his sleeve and decides to lock up Ishaan in the morgue refrigerator

