INTERESTING! Fighters like Tejasswi Prakash deserve to win, says Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti actress Neha Marda

MUMBAI: Neha Marda is best remembered for her characters, Urmi and Gehna in Doli Armaanon Ki and Balika Vadhu respectively.

She is a Bigg Boss fan and loves watching the reality show. She was approached for three consecutive years to do the show but due to certain reasons. However, talking about the recent climax of Bigg Boss 15, Neha said that she knew from the beginning, Tejasswi Prakash would lift the trophy.

Neha Marda shared, "I was absolutely sure for a very long time that Tejasswi Prakash is going to win the show. I was very very sure. I won't say that she deserved it, Pratik (Sehajpal) deserved it or Karan (Kundrra) deserved it. I would say that the entire house went against Tejasswi. There were times when she had problems with Kundrra also but she's been the one, who's at least standing and fighting. The strategy of the show, which I understand, is surviving in that house. Who is a survivor? Who, irrespective of anything, stands strong. And fighters like her deserve to win. It doesn't mean that she was right, wrong or that Pratik, Kundrra, Shamita were better...She was the one person, who had nobody in the show and still she was there. So, that was commendable and I think it was an absolutely right decision."

CREDIT: TOI