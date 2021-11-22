INTERESTING! Going bold isn't my problem but if the idea of a maker is only abusive language and bold scenes, then there's no scope for an artist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has entered its third leg and has introduced Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the leading roles.

Recently, Harshad revealed if he is interested in doing OTT and reality shows and if there is someone special in his life! Harshad revealed how he got a call from producer Rajan Shahi, who briefed him about the character. Harshad revealed that he liked the brief and the producer liked his audition.

He added that he had met the producer during Bidaai when he was doing Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but he couldn't be a part of Bidaai, and added that they were in touch. When asked if he is interested in doing reality shows, he said that he is a boring person in real life. He added that he has social media to reach out to fans, so he doesn't need to do reality show. However, he said that the best he can do is dance reality shows as it requires a certain art and craft. About OTT shows, the actor shares, "The kind of web shows offered to me were either had an overdose of abusive language or were sleazy. Going bold isn't my problem but if the idea of a maker is only abusive language and bold scenes, then there's no scope for an artist, although I've not drawn any boundaries for myself."

When asked if there is someone special in his life, the actor clarified that he is single. He said, "I'm very much single. I myself want to know why I'm still single. Hope it changes soon. I want to fall in love, date, get married."

