Wow! Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi to be seen in Balika Vadhu 2; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu gained immense fan following. The second season of the iconic show launched in August this year. The show is now gearing up for a time leap.

Now, according to the latest media reports, popular actress Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is all set to enter Balika Vadhu. The makers have roped in her to essay the grown-up Anandi.

Currently, child artistes Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani are seen playing the central characters in the show. A source associated with the show told TOI, “After contemplating several names to play the grown-up Anandi, the makers zeroed in on Shivangi to play the part. It’s the second instalment of a popular show, and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the perfect cast in place. Shivangi is a good performer and fits the bill perfectly. We look forward to having her join the cast on the set and commence the shoot. The time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month.”

Shivangi is a well-known actress and has been part of several shows such as Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, among others. She became a household name with her stint as Poonam Kumari Thakur in Begusarai. However, it is the long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that catapulted her to fame.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA