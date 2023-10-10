Interesting! Here’s what Udaariyaan fame Vivian Dsena has to say when asked about his favourite person the cast of Udaariyaan, read to know more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

Before leap, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Rohit Purohit, Sonakshi Batra and Isha Malviya left their mark with their amazing performances.

Udaariyaan has had a great cast throughout and the audience are always hooked to the show and the actors. The audience are also interested in the personal side of the actors and always wait for their updates on social media.

Also read - Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma catches Aaliya and Armaan red handed

Talking about the amazing cast of the show, Vivian Dsena was also a part of the show and impressed the audience with his role. Vivian really has a huge fan base and he has been part of the industry for a very long time. Vivian is also very active on social media platforms where he connects with his fans.

This time, Twinkle Arora shared a response from Vivian Dsena when he was asked by a fan about his favourite person from the cast of Udaariyaan.

Check out Vivian’s response below:

Also read - Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?

Tell us what you feel about this answer from the actor’s side. Drop your comments below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.