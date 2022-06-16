INTERESTING! Here's how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's life has CHANGED post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch.

The show has managed to grab the attention of the viewers with its interesting storyline.

Ekta Kapoor has roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry to play pivotal roles in the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

This is Nakuul and Disha's second collaboration and it has worked wonders for them, the makers as well as the viewers.

Nakuul and Disha are the faces of the show and it has only added a lot of popularity to their stardom which is increasing with time.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has definitely changed the lives of Nakuul and Disha.

Just a few months before Disha bagged this pivotal role, she got married to Rahul Vaidya and has been living a blissful married life.

Disha's stardom rose to another level ever since Rahul proposed to her on national television. But this show gave her much love.

Furthermore, Disha has been achieving a lot of things. She recently gifted herself a swanky new car which costs crores.

Disha is living a luxurious lifestyle and her Instagram account is proof.

Fans are getting to know more about Disha's personal and professional life as she keeps sharing all the latest updates.

Meanwhile, Nakuul is now a father to a cute baby boy. The actor often gives glimpses of his baby Sufi on social media. Nakuul has also brought his baby to the set several times where the star cast truly enjoys with the little one.

Nakuul has always led a great life and we have seen glimpses of the same on his social media.

The actor has done two shows before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and both were huge hits.

Nakuul's personal life has always been going great and so is his professional life.

Well, it seems Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has only brought good luck in Nakuul and Disha's life.

