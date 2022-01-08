INTERESTING: Hunar Gandhi and beau Mayank postpone their stay in Goa for a month amid the Covid – 19 situation!

MUMBAI: Hunar and Mayank Gandhi have always been couple goals.

The actress was last seen in Maddam Sir, had gone on a holiday with her husband and actor Mayank Gandhi to Goa to celebrate the New Year. But, unfortunately, the actress suffered food poisoning and had to stay mostly indoors as she was unwell. In the meanwhile, cases also started rising in Mumbai.

Looking at the situation, the couple decided to continue staying in Goa. They plan to stay there for another month.

Hunar says, "We travelled with our two pets to Goa along with my mother and brother. Mayank also had some work but unfortunately, I was unwell. Then, we saw that the cases were rising rapidly in Mumbai. Even in our building in Mumbai, many people are infected with the virus."

She further adds, "We also can't travel with our dogs to Mumbai by flight. So, we thought of renting a place here in Goa and staying with family for a month. We cook our own food and go for a walk in the evenings. In Mumbai we wouldn't have been able to take our pets out given the current scenario."

