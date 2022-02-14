INTERESTING: I had to be away from my family soon after dad’s demise and it was a challenging phase for me: Toral Rasputra

MUMBAI: Toral Rasputra is best known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

After a difficult 2021, Toral Rasputra hopes that 2022 will have better things in store. She says, “On the personal front, last year was very difficult for me as I lost my father in March. We didn’t lose him due to COVID, he had other health issues. Later, when I took up the show Molkki, I tested positive for COVID-19. After I recovered, we moved to Goa for the shoot. So, I had to be away from my family soon after dad’s demise, everyone was very emotional and it was a challenging phase for me. But things are getting better now.”

Toral has been a part of the television industry since 2007 and has enjoyed the process of growing as an artiste. She says, “When I started my career at the age of 21, I was a part of the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, which catered to my age group. Over the years, I have learnt a lot and grown as an actress, and I am grateful for that.When I look back at my journey as an actor, I have no regrets and I am happy with my career today."

CREDIT: TOI