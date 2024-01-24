Interesting! Imlie star Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha’s selfie sparks speculation of an upcoming joint project?

MUMBAI: There is no need to introduce Fahmaan Khan. The audience has been enthralled by the gifted actor's handsome appearance and performing prowess. Following the end of Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii, the actor is currently enjoying his break.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan is extremely friendly to everyone on the sets of Dharampatni except with THIS co-star)

Fans are eagerly awaiting Fahmaan Khan's comeback to television, but the actor recently uploaded a photo with a well-known actress, sparking rumors that they are reuniting for a new project.

On Instagram, Fahmaan Khan posted a photo of himself and Debattama Saha. Both of them appeared well-groomed, and Saha had a script in her hand. Everyone is now very interested in learning more about their meeting and whether or not they are collaborating on a project. After sharing the photo on Instagram, Fahmaan commented, "Khichdii?? @debattama_sah, what?

Debattama is dressed in a classic suit with shades of navy blue and yellow, while the actor is seen standing in a white shirt. In the photo, they both appear enthusiastic.

As we saw Fahmaan and Debattama come together we couldn't help but notice what the two had in common: a relationship with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. At Imlie, Fahmaan and Sumbul had a great working relationship that was greatly valued. The two also had a terrific friendship off-screen, but after several controversies, they decided to keep their distance from each other.

In the meantime, Debattama and Sumbul are close friends as well. Together, the two collaborated on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, in which Sumbul portrayed the sister of the main character. The two have kept up their friendship ever since and frequently catch up with each other.

In the film 3 Idiots, Fahmaan Khan has a supporting role as an artist. Afterwards, he took Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Nevertheless, the show abruptly ended his character. Right away, he won Apna Time Bhi Aayega, then Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii, and Imlie.

In addition to playing a parallel lead in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Debattama Saha was a popular Bengali show star. After that, she acquired Mithaai and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Prem Kahaani. She acted in the Bollywood film Shehzada as well.

(Also read: Shocking! Fahmaan Khan’s Beirada BTS Video leaves everyone in AW )

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla