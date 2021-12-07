INTERESTING! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir gives some amazing insights from Kumkum Bhagya's upcoming track

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya which stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles is successfully running on the small screens for several years now.

The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

While the initial years focused on Abhi and Pragya's jodi and their struggles to survive, the show then witnessed a major leap where the new star cast was introduced.

Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Pooja Banerjee are now portraying the lead roles in the series.

Viewers have seen how Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives have witnessed several ups and downs.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans feel there is a special connection between Kumkum Bhagya pair Abhi-Pragya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein pair Virat-Sai

The current track of the show is witnessing some crucial twists and turns as Kumkum Bhagya went through a one-month leap.

Ranbir and Prachi's lives have changed forever and the post leap track is getting quite interesting.

While the duo got separated, with a series of events Prachi has made a dramatic entry in Ranbir's life.

A video has been surfacing on social media where a lot of hustle and bustle is going on the sets of the show as Krishna and Mugdha shoot for some crucial sequences ahead.

Take a look:

Well, it seems there is a lot of surprising and shocking twists in store for the viewers in the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Prachi all set to RULE the Kohli house and Ranbir's life in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya