INTERESTING: Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami ate 12 PLATES of PAANI PURI to shoot a sequence for Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha!

MUMBAI: Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami are an integral part of Rishton Ka Manjha on Zee TV.

The two have been working round the clock for the show, it looks like their love for golgappe (puchka) left everyone amused on the sets recently. Krushal and Aanchal were having such a great time enjoying golgappe that they ended up eating more than 12 plates of the chat item.

As Krushal recalls, "Both Aanchal and I are foodies, and when we get to eat during a sequence, we can't resist ourselves. We love eating so much that they actually hide food items from us so that we don't finish it before the shot is completed. In fact, we recently shot a sequence where we had to eat golgappe and have a conversation. But before the director could get the shot, we would finish it. So we ended up eating 12 plates of golgappe that day (laughs)."

The actors had to actually shoot a sequence where Arjun prepares golgappe for Diya, and they have a conversation while eating the chaat item. But even before the dialogues could be completed, Aanchal and Krushal would end up eating a couple of plates of golgappe in front of them. So at one point, the crew even had to go out and get more plates of chaat to complete the sequence.

CREDIT: TOI