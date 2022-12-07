Interesting! Marathi actress Amruta Pawar gets hitched to THIS person, opens up about her arranged marriage, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Pawar tied the knot with Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer in an intimate Maharashtrian wedding. Contrary to the speculations, the actor reveals how it was an arranged marriage and not love. “That’s not true, it’s an arranged marriage. I didn’t expect that I would have an arranged marriage. We met on a matrimonial site. We started speaking in January and it was a courtship of six months.”

Arranged marriage of an actor isn’t something that we get to hear often. Pawar admits “it was scary”, however, her first interaction with her now husband Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer, made things easier for her. “I was comfortable with Neel, however, marriage is not just two people, but also two families. That was scarier. I was skeptical if they would accept my career (as an actor). However, his family is supportive. In fact, they are proud that I’m working in the Marathi industry,” she elaborates.

The actor had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding that lasted for almost three hours. She reveals she was overwhelmed by the feeling of leaving her parents rather than her bridal look. Currently, Pawar is on her 15-day break from her daily soap and will head for a honeymoon next month.

Credit: Hindustan Times