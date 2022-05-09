Interesting! Meet your favorite Bollywood and TV celebs who had crush on their teachers

MUMBAI: There are times when teachers also serve to be a youngster’s crush. More than a few of us would’ve probably experienced this, so why should celebs be any different? So, let’s take you down memory lane with the crushes of some of our favourite Bollywood and TV actors like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and more…

Salman Khan had said on Dus Ka Dum that he would ride his schoolteacher home on his bicycle. He had even removed his carrier so that his teacher could sit comfortably.

Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that his first ever crush was his second standard school teacher. He recalled how she would pamper him like his mother.

Divyanka Tripathi had a major crush on her trekking instructor. She had opened up about how she admired him for both his brains and brawn.

Sidharth Malhotra used to have a huge crush on his biology teacher back in the ninth standard. He was enamoured with how sweet she was and how she would handle the class.

Varun Dhawan had developed a crush on his acting instructor in the UK, but was 21 by then. His instructor was only 2 years older than him, but he could never express his feelings to her.

Krushna Abhishek had spoken about his crush on his Maths tuition teacher when he was just 12. In his own words, she not only helped him score well, but also added spice to his life albeit in his dreams.

Mrunal Jain disclosed that he had a crush for about 6 months on his geography teacher in class 9. His crush wore off soon, but while it lasted, all he could think of was his teacher.

Credit: BollywoodLife