Interesting: Munmun Dutta introduces us to the spot room on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; reveals she makes her own tea!(Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show on SonySAB has been one of the longest running shows on the channel and all the characters are immensely loved. From Jethalal to Dayaben to Tapu Sena, each and every character has reached heights of popularity as they have their own unique traits. (Also Read: EXPOSED! This is how Dilip Joshi reacted to rumours of having a FALLOUT with Taarak Mehta co-star Raj Anadkat )

One of the most loved actresses who is seen in a significant role is Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita in the show. Babita is Iyer’s wife and Jethalal’s innocent love interest.

Munmun is also quite active on social media and has a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated with all what she is doing through her social media handle. Munmun often gives glimpses from the set of her show and now she uploaded a video where she is seen making tea for herself.

In the video, she introduces us to the spot room and mentions that she likes making her own tea and uses her own masalas to make it. The moment is being captured by assistant director in the name of Mr. Sudhir.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

