INTERESTING! Pravisht and Ulka are the BIGGEST PRANKSTERS on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery; Neha Rana would agree

Yuvan falls asleep next to Banni, shirtless. Mohini takes a pic. Banni wakes up stunned and angry! Yuvan tries to serenade Banni with his violin and Viraj shows up there. Everyone is stunned when they hear Yuvan saying soya hi to tha tumhare Saath!

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 17:08
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

A video caught our attention where Pravisht and Ulka, adding the other members of the cast prank Neha with a toy lizard as she wasn't sharing her Makhana Box, they put the fake lizard in the box and Neha jumps all terrified and starts checking her shawl and clothes. check out the video: 

We exclusively revealed that Banni tells Yuvan about her father's backstory and trauma regarding Teej. He comforts her and she realizes that he somewhere does have the traits of her ideal man. Yuvan falls asleep next to Banni, shirtless. Mohini takes a pic. Banni wakes up stunned and angry! Yuvan tries to serenade Banni with his violin and Viraj shows up there. Everyone is stunned when they hear Yuvan saying soya hi to tha tumhare Saath!

Banni is shamed due to the viral picture, Mama-Mami pressurizes her to marry Yuvan but she refuses. Banni's name is dragged through the mud - Rajabhai makes it worse. When everyone goes to hit Yuvan to avenge her, she defends him. Everyone starts doing todh phodh in Banni's house! Devraj convinces Banni to marry Yuvan. He defends her when she's about to get hurt and she announces they will be married.

Yuvan is tense about his broken promise, and Devraj convinces him, Meanwhile, Vishnu tries to convince Banni not to marry Yuvan. Manini and Hemant are stuck and unable to reach the wedding in time. Banni and Yuvan finally get married. 

