INTERESTING: Rashami Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu opens up on his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey!

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

She was recently in the news for her relationship with boyfriend Arhaan Khan but even before that, she parted ways with her then husband Nandish Sandhu. Nandish Singh Sandhu is a popular television actor who rose to fame through the television serial Uttaran. He was previously in the news when he was spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey but looks like they are not a thing yet.

In a recent interaction, the actor clarified that he is single at the moment and opened up on what lies ahead.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Nandish Sandhu spoke about his link-up rumours with Ankita Shorey which have been afloat on the internet for a while now. He clarified that he is single at the moment but there is some spark.

Nandish Sandhu mentioned that when he is in a relationship, he will let everyone know about it. “Nothing is happening. When something is happening I’m going to tell the world. Whenever we decide to go ahead and make it official, we will let the world know about it, we wouldn’t hide it.”, he said.

