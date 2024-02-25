Interesting! Sahil Phull on Portraying Samay in 'Suhaagan'

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Phull, known for his roles in shows like 'Uttaran' and 'Kaatelaal & Sons', has recently joined the cast of 'Suhaagan'. In the show, he portrays Samay Shukla, a character he deeply relates to, as both share a strong connection to their values and appreciate simplicity.

Speaking about his role, Sahil expressed excitement about embodying the multi-faceted character of Samay. He described Samay as a blend of modernity and tradition, reflecting a complex personality that viewers will enjoy unraveling.

Sahil drew parallels between himself and Samay, highlighting their shared values and appreciation for simplicity despite their success and urban upbringing. He believes that Samay's return to Barabanki will bring new developments to the storyline involving Bindiya, Payal, and Krishna, the main characters in the show.

In 'Suhaagan', Bindiya, Payal, and Krishna find themselves entangled in a love triangle, adding layers of drama and emotion to the narrative. Samay's introduction promises to introduce new dynamics to the storyline, especially with his ambitious and entrepreneurial nature, which contrasts with his deep-rooted respect for tradition and family values.

Having studied in Bengaluru, Samay's return to Barabanki signifies a new chapter in his life, where he is poised to embark on new business ventures while rediscovering his roots.

'Suhaagan', airing on Colors, continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and compelling characters, with Sahil Phull's portrayal of Samay adding a new dimension to the narrative.

