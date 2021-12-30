Interesting! ‘Shaheer Sheikh has certain reservations, but is never rude’, says BFF Hina Khan

MUMBAI: TV actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan are the newest BFFs in the tinsel town. The two of them have featured in two music videos together, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. Their sizzling chemistry together has made both the songs a huge hit. And their off-screen bond has also become the talk of the town these days.

The two recently sat down for a chat session wherein they spilt the beans on their magical chemistry, amazing bond and cleared some misconceptions of the people.

While talking to Etimes, the ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ actor was asked about what is the one thing about Hina that annoys him. However, Shaheer had no answer for that. He revealed that he is a very straightforward person in real life and hence would speak his heart out if he doesn't like something. He further added that this is what makes people think that he is rude. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor reasoned that he cannot hide anything or pretend to be nice to people if he doesn't feel like it.

Hina Khan who was also a part of the conversation cleared the misconception of Shaheer being rude saying that they both have had several conversations about this particular topic on how he is in real life. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress said that he has certain reservations but he is never rude.

She proceeded to joke that he may disappear all of a sudden and not answer calls or respond to messages for days on end, leaving Shaheer and Hina into splits of laughter. The actress said that it's not important to converse with each other on a daily basis with your best friend or keep in touch. When prodded on not reverting to the messages, Hina jested that Shaheer is just lazy.

Credit: BollywoodLife/ETimes