INTERESTING: Shamita Shetty has always been CONFUSED about Raqesh Bapat’s feelings for her, reveals Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Towards the end of the Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had asked her mom if Raqesh Bapat was still her boyfriend.

(Also Read: Must read! Has Rakhi Sawant purchased a brand new luxury car?)

Rakhi Sawant has said that Shamita Shetty was "always" confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her or not.

Asked about her views on the love story of Shamita and Raqesh, Rakhi told Times of Indi, "Shamita was always confused about whether Raqesh loved her truly or not. She used to ask me 'usko koi aur toh nahin mil gayi hogi (Would he find someone else)?' But now after exiting 'Bigg Boss' 15, I think she's sure of him."

(Also Read: Ohh!!! We are just friends: Rakhi Sawant on her RELATIONSHIP STATUS with husband Ritesh)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

CREDIT: HT