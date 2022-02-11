News

INTERESTING: Shamita Shetty has always been CONFUSED about Raqesh Bapat’s feelings for her, reveals Rakhi Sawant

Towards the end of the Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had asked her mom if Raqesh Bapat was still her boyfriend. Rakhi Sawant has said that Shamita Shetty was "always" confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her or not.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2022 11:32 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Towards the end of the Salman Khan reality show, Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had asked her mom if Raqesh Bapat was still her boyfriend.

Rakhi Sawant has said that Shamita Shetty was "always" confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her or not.

Asked about her views on the love story of Shamita and Raqesh, Rakhi told Times of Indi, "Shamita was always confused about whether Raqesh loved her truly or not. She used to ask me 'usko koi aur toh nahin mil gayi hogi (Would he find someone else)?' But now after exiting 'Bigg Boss' 15, I think she's sure of him."

CREDIT: HT

