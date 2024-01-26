Interesting! Shefali Jariwala Finds Thrills in Doing Her Own Stunts for 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Actress Shefali Jariwala, known for her role as Kapalika in 'Shaitani Rasmein,' shares her excitement about engaging in her own stunts on set, finding it to be an adventurous and adrenaline-pumping experience.
Shefali Jariwala

MUMBAI: Renowned as the 'Kaanta Laga' girl, Shefali Jariwala has ventured into the realm of television with the supernatural drama 'Shaitani Rasmein,' portraying the character Kapalika. Embracing the challenges of the show, Shefali has taken a hands-on approach, actively participating in various stunts rather than relying on body doubles or stunt artists.

In a departure from the norm, where actors often opt for the assistance of professionals, Shefali's on-set experience has become an exhilarating adventure. 

Also Read: Must Read! Shefali Jariwala on her role in Shaitani Rasmein “This is the kind of role I was hungry for and waited”

She shares her enthusiasm for the unique challenges presented by 'Shaitani Rasmein': "Every day on set feels like an adventure for me. It's not your typical shooting day. I find myself engaged in various stunts, be it harnessing or climbing up trees, making the shooting experience immensely enjoyable."

Expressing her preference for executing her own stunts, Shefali elaborates on the adrenaline rush and the sense of accomplishment it brings: "I prefer doing my own stunts because it provides an adrenaline rush, ensuring that the shot is executed perfectly, and it also allows me to learn and grow."

'Shaitani Rasmein,' featuring Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji in lead roles, has captivated audiences with its supernatural elements and gripping storyline. The show demands a significant amount of special effects and stunts, evident from the thrilling experiences shared by Shefali Jariwala.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her travel diaries; says, "I would love to travel to the moon"

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala

