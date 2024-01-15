Must Read! Shefali Jariwala on her role in Shaitani Rasmein “This is the kind of role I was hungry for and waited”

Post that she was part of a few web series which were successful. Now finally she is debuting on television with Star Bharat’s upcoming show Shaitani Rasmein.
shefali jariwala

MUMBAI : Shefali Jariwala is known for her very famous song “Kaanta Laga” and then she shot to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. Post that she was part of a few web series which were successful. Now finally she is debuting on television with Star Bharat’s upcoming show Shaitani Rasmein.

Speaking of how excited she is for her Tv debut, Shefali said, “This is my Television debut and I’m super excited. I don’t think there was a better opportunity for me to enter the Tv industry. My role is not just ornamental  but fits well into the narrative apart from being glamorous. I was waiting for a role like this for a very long time.”

When asked about her thought process behind debuting on TV after working in many OTT shows, she said, “After theater Tv is your biggest teacher in acting. I was very hungry and greedy as an artist to grow and I knew there cannot be a better medium than TV. THis is definitely out of my comfort zone. It is challenging as there are deadlines and high pressure to perform and deliver. So I’m having a lot of fun!”

Talking about her character Kapalika, Shefali said, “Kapalika’s character is much more complex and interesting than I thought and it is evident even in the show’s promo. THis is an edge of the seat thriller/drama with some horror elements. The story is like a rollercoaster ride and we as actors too are curious to know what will happen next. I'm sure the audience will surely enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed shooting it. 

When asked about her husband Parag’s reaction to her role in  Shaitani Rasmein, Shafali said, “He was very supportive from day one. I was very scared and nervous that how I will do justice to such a complex character but he gave me strength and helped me prepare for the role. So he is behind my confidence in playing Kapalika.”

When asked what kind if preparation she did to transform into her character, Shefali said, “I tried my best to make Kapalika mine completely and bring a uniqueness and authenticity to it. I hope the audience will relate and see it.”

