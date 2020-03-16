Interesting! Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, deets inside

Faisal Shaikh roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:33
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: In the past few years, we have seen a rise in the number of social media stars and influencers being roped in to participate in reality shows. Now apart from actress Chetna Pande, according to the latest update, social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is the latest to be finalised as a participant in the upcoming season. Popular among the younger generation, Faisal enjoys a massive following of 27 million.

It is also heard that Jannat Zubair Rahmani has also been approached to participate in the 12th season of the stunt reality show. She has featured in several TV shows, like Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Karmaphal Data Shani and Tu Aashiqui. She was last seen in the daily soap, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se.

Other celebrities, who will be seen this season are Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik. Sriti Jha, who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has also been roped in for KKK. It has been reported that Shashank Vyas of Balika Vadhu fame, too, is in talks with the makers of the show.

A source close to the reality show revealed, “While Faisal is confirmed, talks with Jannat have reached an advanced stage. We are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. We are also in negotiations with Shashank Vyas. We are expecting to finalise the list within a few days.”

Credit: ETimes

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:33

