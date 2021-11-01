INTERESTING: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has got BORING over the years - Sailesh Lodha RESPONDS…

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been a show that is running for more than a decade. An entire generation has grown up within the show's running period. But the fact that the show is still running and remains on top is astonishing.

But amid all this, some viewers complain about the boring content and yes, even actors agree with them to some extent. Clearly, keeping a sitcom interesting for as long as 13 years is not an easy job. With episodes’ count of 3000+, one can only imagine how much effort the writers and actors have to put in to keep their viewers engaged. Once our beloved Shailesh aka Taarak Mehta was asked about the same complaint of some viewers. He beautifully explained it.

Talking about the show, Shailesh Lodha said, “It’s not about getting bored but it’s about human behaviour. The thought process keeps evolving with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is in a run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage.”

However, Shailesh also defended the show by talking about the television ratings. He said, “The actors and their characters are same and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still amongst the top 5 shows, which proves that the audience is still us.”

Although the repetitive plot becomes predictable, there's no denial to the fact that it does remain the viewer's favourite go to show, when it comes to light hearted comedy.

