Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now. All the characters of the show are hilarious and very relatable. Not just the fresh episode, but the viewers keep watching the old episodes on loop and the show is really made for all the age groups.

Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi is one the most loved characters in the show. The character is hilarious and his comic timing is loved by viewers. Dilip has been part of many films, Tv shows and Gujarati films. The actor is currently on a break and here is what the brilliant actor is up to.

A source told a news portal, “Dilip Joshi has taken a break from his show and is currently on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family. The actor is in Daresalaam for a special occasion that is happening in the Swaminarayan temple.”

Dilip who is not very active on social media has not posted anything about his trip yet, but last month he posted a video about a religious site being constructed at Abu Dhabi, check it out here;

Currently on TMKOC, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going on and Jethalal announced to everyone that he will soon be visiting a colleague in Indore and will miss the celebrations. This explains his break from the show.

Dilip has been part of Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and also shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, among others.

Credit-Pinkvilla