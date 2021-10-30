INTERESTING! Team Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 WRAPS UP the shoot; PICS Inside

MUMBAI: Sony TV super-hit show 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' has had a huge fanbase right since the show was launched on television.

Also read: BREAKING! Erica Fernandes FINALLY opens up about her EXIT from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as she bids an EMOTIONAL adieu to the show

It features Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes in the leads. The show has captured its audience with its third Season.

After the news of it going off-air, fans have been sad. They finally wrapped their shoot, and Cheshta Bhagat took to her Instagram to share the last moments with the cast of Kuch Rang. She penned a heartfelt message for fans too. The actress wrote, "Hum hai raahi pyaar ke phir milenge chalte chalte #itsawrap #gratitude #kuchrangpyaarkeaisebhi."

We are surely going to miss the cast. Though the show didn't do really well onscreen, it had a major following online. After Erica exited the show, it would have gotten difficult for the makers to bring someone to suit her character.

Check out the pictures of the celebration.

Well, the story was quite interesting and won hearts but couldn't sustain on the channel. We shall surely miss Dev and Sonakshi's romance.

Also read: ENTERTAINING: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 was supposed to be a finite show and I am happy with the way my journey has been, says Sana Sheikh

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.